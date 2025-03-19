Inside The Mets

Could New York Mets get this promising hurler back from Rays?

The Rays will soon decide whether to keep pitching prospect Mike Vasil, whom the Mets lost in the Rule 5 Draft.

Mar 17, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Mike Vasil (70) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Mike Vasil (70) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
One of the Tampa Bay Rays’ looming roster decisions could soon impact the New York Mets.

In December, the Mets lost right-handed pitching prospect Mike Vasil to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft after leaving him unprotected. Later that day, the Phillies traded him to the Rays for cash considerations—despite paying the Mets $100,000 to select him.

Vasil, 25, was an eighth-round pick by the Mets in 2021. He showed promise in the lower levels of the minors and climbed as high as New York’s No. 11 prospect in 2023, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander posted a 3.71 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 over 51 Double-A innings in 2023 before earning a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse, where he went 4-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 16 starts. His struggles continued at that level in 2024, as he finished 8-10 with a 6.04 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 in 29 appearances (27 starts).

Competing for a spot on the Rays’ 26-man roster this spring, Vasil gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits over his first 7.2 innings. However, in what may have been his final audition before roster cuts, he tossed three shutout innings against the Mets on Monday, recording four strikeouts while allowing two hits and three walks.

It remains uncertain whether there is room for Vasil on the Rays’ big-league roster. As a Rule 5 pick, he must stay on the 26-man roster (or the 60-day injured list) all season. Otherwise, he has to be placed on waivers, and if he clears, he must be offered back to the Mets for $50,000.

The Mets’ pitching depth has already been tested this season, with Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas sidelined by injuries since the early part of camp. Manaea could return around mid- to late April, while Montas might be out until June or July, leaving Griffin Canning, Tylor Megill and Paul Blackburn to fill two rotation spots in the meantime.

Whoever is the odd man out from that trio would likely be next in line to join the rotation if another injury occurs before Manaea returns. If Vasil is sent back to the Mets, he would join veterans Justin Hagenman and Brandon Waddell, along with prospects Brandon Sproat, Blade Tidwell, and Dom Hamel, as additional depth in the minors.

