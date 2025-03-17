New York Mets mulling this plan with their pitching staff heading into 2025
A little over a week remains until the New York Mets must make their final roster decisions. One of the most pressing questions is how they will fill out their five-man rotation behind Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga.
Currently, right-handers Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and Griffin Canning are competing for the Mets’ final two starting spots. Unlike Blackburn and Canning, Megill still has a minor league option remaining, which could, in theory, influence their decision.
However, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets may have other plans in mind.
“One idea Mets officials have tossed around is the idea of starting Megill in the rotation to begin the season, with potentially Blackburn in the bullpen,” Puma said in a video posted Sunday. He added that the Mets do not consider Megill to be as suited for bullpen work as Blackburn, who they believe is better equipped to provide length in that role.
Megill, 29, went 4-5 with a 1.31 WHIP and a career-best 4.04 ERA over 16 appearances (15 starts) in 2024. The 6-foot-7 right-hander struggled in his two postseason relief appearances, allowing five runs over 4.1 innings, including a walk-off single to Nick Castellanos in Game 2 of the NLDS and home runs to Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy during NLCS Game 3.
This spring, Megill has allowed five earned runs in 11.2 innings, striking out 13 and walking just two. Five days after an impressive four-inning performance against the Houston Astros, the right-hander was unable to replicate that success against the same team.
On Sunday afternoon in Port St. Lucie, Megill allowed four runs on six hits, including a home run, over five innings. Although it was his first tough outing of the spring, there were still some positives: he struck out six, issued no walks, hit 97 mph on the radar gun, and stretched out to 74 pitches.
Blackburn, 31, gave up seven runs (six earned) in his first few outings since returning from offseason back surgery but bounced back with four perfect innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday. In 8.2 innings this spring, he has struck out three batters while allowing four walks and two home runs.
An eight-year veteran and 2022 All-Star, Blackburn spent his entire career with the Oakland A’s until the Mets acquired him at last year’s trade deadline to help stabilize the back end of their rotation. His arrival led the Mets to option Megill to Triple-A, but after just five starts with the Mets, a cerebrospinal fluid leak ended Blackburn’s season, clearing the way for Megill’s return.
Read More: Mets starter Tylor Megill offers advice to Clay Holmes ahead of Opening Day start
Both pitchers have limited experience in bullpen roles at the major league level. Over four MLB seasons, Megill has made seven relief appearances, all lasting two innings or less. In those outings, he allowed five earned runs and struck out six over eight total innings.
Blackburn, meanwhile, has struck out five and allowed 10 earned runs in nine innings across four career bullpen appearances. His longest relief outing took place on Sept. 9, 2019, at Houston, when he faced 24 batters and gave up six runs (five earned) over five innings.