Could the Mets Still Make a Big Splash Trade For a Bat?
The reported interest that the New York Mets have shown in free-agent outfielders indicates that they're still trying to add more pieces to their roster for the 2025 season.
However, they aren't necessarily confined to free agency when bolstering their outfield. New York could also add an outfielder via trade, which would be a way to improve their depth without spending too much.
One trade candidate who could make sense is Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. In a January 9 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer put together a potential trade package that could bring Robert Jr. to Queens.
"Trade Proposal: New York Mets get CF Luis Robert Jr.; Chicago White Sox get INF Ronny Mauricio (Mets' No. 5 prospect)," Rymer wrote.
"The Mets are perhaps the most obvious suitor for Robert... Even with injuries being a consistent theme throughout his career, Robert still boasts a .790 OPS and 162-game averages of 31 homers and 24 steals. It suffices to say he has substantially more upside than Jose Siri, who profiles as more of a fourth outfielder," he added.
When writing about why this trade would make sense for the White Sox, Rymer said, "For the moment, [The Athletic MLB insider Ken] Rosenthal reported in December that the White Sox would want a 'meaningful piece' if they moved Robert, who is signed through 2025 with club options for 2026 and 2027.
"Mauricio would be a gamble in this regard, as he's coming off a year lost to a torn ACL. Yet he's still only 23 and he was formerly a top-100 prospect who had big years in the minors in 2022 and 2023."
While there hasn't been any reported interest from the Mets' front office about Robert Jr. right now, that could change soon.