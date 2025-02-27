Could this All-Star hurler be pitching for Mets by end of 2025?
It's no secret that the New York Mets have already had brutal luck when it comes to their starting pitchers getting injured in 2025.
This started when Frankie Montas suffered a strained lat on February 17 and will likely be sidelined for several months (although it's possible he could be out for longer). Exactly one week later, it was revealed that southpaw pitcher and 2024 Mets success story Sean Manaea is dealing with an oblique injury that will also keep him from being available on Opening Day.
Despite these two concerning injuries to guys who were expected to be staples in the Mets' starting rotation, it doesn't appear that New York is looking to add any other pitchers in free agency right now and will instead fill these vacancies with players they already have rostered.
At least, that's the plan for the start of the season. But if the Mets suffer more injuries to their starting staff or their current pitchers struggle, it's easy to imagine that David Stearns will look to add other arms via trade.
And in a February 27 article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted that St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sonny Gray could be pitching for the Mets by the end of the 2025 campaign.
"St. Louis might need to retain a decent chunk of that 2026/2027 money to get a good return for Gray, but it sure is already looking like the Mets will be in the market for arms this summer," Miller wrote.
Gray is a three-time All-Star who produced a 13-9 record with a 3.84 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 166.1 innings pitched during the 2024 regular season. If the Mets do end up trying to trade for starting pitchers, Gray would seem like the perfect fit.