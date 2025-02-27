Juan Soto beats out Yankees' Aaron Judge for New York's biggest sports star
The 15-year, $765 million contract that Juan Soto signed in December to join the New York Mets was the largest contract in sports history.
Plenty has already been said about whether Soto (or anyone else, for that matter) could deserve such a gigantic contract. While there's a good chance Soto will be a contender for NL MVP in the majority of those years, one part of Soto's appeal to the Mets' front office was his superstardom, and how that superstardom will translate into revenue for their franchise.
It's tough to quantify just how much a superstar of Soto's caliber is worth. But according to the Mets, it's clearly quite a lot.
But how does Soto's superstardom compare to the other sports greats of the Big Apple? Well, according to a February 26 X post from FOX Sports, Soto is the biggest superstar in the entire city — even beating out his former teammate Aaron Judge.
Read more: Mets' Carlos Mendoza explains where Edwin Diaz must improve
FOX's 'Top 10 Biggest Athletes Currently Playing in New York' list has Soto taking the No. 1 spot, New York Yankees star and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge at No, 2, New York Knicks standout Jalen Brunson in third, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor at No. 4, Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns coming in at five, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers at No, 6, New York Jets defender Sauce Gardner at No, 7, Jets wide receiver Davante Adams at No, 8, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton at No, 9, and newly re-signed Mets first baseman Pete Alonso rounding out the top 10.
As one can imagine, this list has caused a ton of controversy among fans of all of New York's sports teams (especially among Buffalo Bills and New York Liberty fans).
But Mets fans will not have any issues with Soto being deemed the city's top dog or their team having more players listed than any other New York club.