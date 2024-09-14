Dark Horse Team Named Surprise Candidate For Mets' Pete Alonso in Free Agency
A few MLB teams have commonly been listed as top potential destinations for New York Mets' slugger Pete Alonso in free agency this offseason. In addition to the Mets re-signing Alonso, some clubs deemed favorites to land him are the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.
However, one team nearly nobody had been talking about to secure Alonso's services this offseason was the Detroit Tigers. That is, until MLB.com's Mark Feinsand laid out why it would make sense for Detroit to pursue a deal with Alonso this offseason in a September 12 article.
"Despite the presence of [Spencer] Torkelson and [Javier] Báez, two positions that could be addressed are first base and shortstop," Feinsand wrote. "... there are some intriguing first-base options on the market this offseason, including Pete Alonso."
Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft. While the 25-year-old first baseman showed signs of superstardom last season, he has regressed in 2024; posting a .217 batting average, a .652 OPS, and just 8 home runs this year.
“Torkelson has been given chances, and I just am not sure he’s shown what they hoped he was fully capable of consistently,” an NL executive is quoted saying in the article. “I wouldn’t say they should give up on him, but I would certainly not shy away from an Alonso if he’s there.”
Pursuing and/or signing Alonso doesn't necessarily mean Detroit would be giving up on Torkelson because one of the two sluggers could become the team's primary DH.
"I could see [Detroit] adding a big name and then look to fill a couple holes, as well,” an NL executive added. “But the big name will be the challenge because they’ll be competing with the big teams. It should be interesting. We’ve seen them spend money on big names in the past, so they’re certainly capable of doing it.”
Could Alonso be the big name who helps propel the Tigers into postseason contention next season? Mets fans certainly aren't hoping so.