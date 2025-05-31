David Stearns assesses what's wrong with Juan Soto
Heading into the New York Mets' May 30 game against the Colorado Rockies, Juan Soto has a .223 average with a .742 OPS. This is far from what the Mets front office (or its fan base) was expecting when Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million deal this past offseason.
If there was one person to accurately assess how much Soto was worth back when he was a free agent, it was Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. Of course, nobody could have predicted that Soto would still be struggling this much over two months into his first season in Queens, so Stearns can't be blamed.
Stearns spoke with the media on May 30, and got honest when asked what he's seeing with Soto right now.
"I honestly don't have a 'this is the issue he needs to fix to get better'. I think he's taking pretty good at-bats, he's controlling the strike zone pretty well," Stearns said of Soto, per an X post from SNY. "He's hitting the ball on the ground a little bit more than he has in the past, I think that's something he's aware of. But telling yourself, 'Hey, I need to hit the ball in the air more,' doesn't immediately translate to hitting the ball in the air more.
"Do I think he's trying to do a little bit too much right now? Yeah, I think he's probably trying to do a little bit too much right now. And that is natural for a player who cares about improving," Stearns added.
It's clear that Soto is pressing at the plate right now. But as Stearns alluding to, diagnosing this issue and finding out how to fix it are two distinct things.