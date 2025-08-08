David Stearns gives stance on Mets’ hitting coaches
With the New York Mets' offense sputtering heading into their crucial three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, president of baseball operations David Stearns is not ready to hit the panic button.
Speaking with reporters in Milwaukee ahead of tonight's game, Stearns was asked if he still has confidence in hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, as New York is currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak, as well as nearly getting no-hit on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians.
"No," Stearns said bluntly. "I have confidence in our hitting coaches. I think we have good hitting coaches; they have track records of helping to lead and put together really quality offenses. This is, at times, baseball and it will drive you crazy when you have talented players who go through stretches like this.
"Over the last couple of weeks, we've really had a lineup that's gone through stretches like this when we haven't performed to our capabilities and it is frustrating," Stearns added. "Everyone is working as hard as they possibly can to get this turned around and I think we will."
The lineup was expected to be the Mets' biggest strength, especially after the addition of Juan Soto in the offseason. Even though both Soto and Pete Alonso are on pace to hit 40 home runs this year and Francisco Lindor was finally named an All-Star as a Met this year, this offense has simply underachieved.
Entering tonight's game, the Amazins' have batted just .239 as a team (23rd in the league), have averaged just 4.3 runs per game (15th in the majors) and have only slugged 140 home runs as a team (10th in all of baseball). The Mets have also seen each of the top four hitters in their lineup struggle at the plate.
Over their last 15 games, Soto has gone 10-for-54 (.185), Alonso just 11-for-57 (.193) and Lindor 15-for-63 (.238). Brandon Nimmo has not only gone 12-for-58 (.207) over his last 15 games, but has also struck out seven times over his last three games.
"I believe in our guys," Stearns said of the Mets' offensive struggles. "Clearly, everyone's frustrated, players are frustrated, times I've been frustrated, but I believe that this is a good offensive team. I believe in the process we have in place and I'm confident we're going to see that going forward."
As the Mets gear up to play a Brewers team this weekend that not only is on a six-game winning streak but holds the best record in all of baseball at 70-44, a sense of urgency for this struggling team is needed if they want to remain in the playoff mix.