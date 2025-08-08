NY radio host shreds Juan Soto amid Mets losing woes
The New York Mets are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine games. They look like a shell of the club that once had MLB's best record earlier this year, and their status of being World Series contenders certainly seems suspect at this point.
While multiple Mets hitters have struggled of late, the one who gets the most attention is Juan Soto, who has a .185 average, a .628 OPS, and just 2 home runs in New York's past 15 games.
Soto's recent stats leave a lot to be desired. However, even the greatest hitters are due for a slump every once in a while. It's more so Soto's demeanor during his team's recent woes that is rubbing some members of the baseball community the wrong way.
Boomer Esiason Rips Juan Soto, Questions Leadership
One of these community members of Boomer Esiason, a turner NFL player turned New York radio host. Esiason shared a scathing sentiment about Soto during an August 7 edition of WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show.
"[Soto] is loafing out of the box. Now, I don't expect him to sprint to first base in a situation like this. But he watched the whole thing... and he’s got a nice smile on his face, and he’s laughing. I’m sick of it," Esiason said. "I want to see attitude... [The Mets] look overpaid and underwhelmed."
Esiason later added, "Your highest-paid player, whether it be Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani or, in this case, Juan Soto, has to lead the team. They have to set the example... If that’s the guy making $765 million and he’s supposed to be a leader, I’m not following that guy.”
It's worth noting that the Mets have several clear leaders in the clubhouse (most notably Francisco Lindor), and Soto isn't considered to be one of the more vocal leaders on the team.
Still, that doesn't take away from Esiason's sentiment, especially because Soto's attitude has been a topic of contention throughout this 2025 season. Just because he isn't necessarily seen as a leader doesn't give him a pass to not give 100% effort, especially given the microscope the Mets are under right now because they've been losing.
Ultimately, Soto can put any body language concerns aside if he catches fire again. But in the meantime, Mets fans are within their rights to feel frustrated.