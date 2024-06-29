David Stearns Hints at Deadline Plans Amid Mets' Red-Hot Stretch
Times have changed for the New York Mets, who have been the best team in baseball since the end of May when they were at rock bottom.
Prior to the Mets' first game against the Houston Astros at Citi Field on Friday, president of baseball operations David Stearns discussed the outlook of next month's trade deadline with reporters and touched on a possible strategy. When asked if he could see the surging Mets being buyers now that they're back in the thick of the NL Wild card race, Stearns replied with a clear and concise "sure."
Stearns also said Mets owner Steve Cohen is willing to add to the payroll at the deadline as well.
However, the Mets have a ways to go still as they just got back to .500 for the first time since May 7 after sweeping the New York Yankees in the Subway Series earlier in the week.
That said, the offense has been the best in the league in the month of June, led by J.D. Martinez, Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso. Alvarez returned a few weeks ago after thumb surgery kept him out for six weeks or so, and has made an impact on both sides of the diamond.
The Mets' pitching staff has noticeably improved since Alvarez came back, and the team looks to be meshing well together for the first time all year.
And let's not forget how well the Mets have played since Grimace threw out the first pitch at Citi Field before their June 12 game against the Miami Marlins.
With Alonso playing on an expiring deal, the Mets are unlikely to trade him if they're competing for a postseason spot. But they could still deal rejuvenated righty pitcher Luis Severino due to the high-price that starting pitching commands on the trade market. And the team has ace Kodai Senga and top prospect starter Christian Scott both expected to rejoin the rotation in the near future.
A month ago, the Mets looked like clear sellers and now there's a realistic chance they become mid-to-low level buyers as they push to play in October. Stearns isn't ruling it out.