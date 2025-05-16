David Stearns sends clear message about Brett Baty's Mets renaissance
New York Mets fans have been waiting for years to see Brett Baty do what he has been doing at the plate since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on May 5.
In his last seven games, Baty is hitting .313 with a whopping 1.263 OPS, 4 home runs, and 7 RBIs. It feels like he is making hard contact with every at-bat.
Before this season began, Baty seemed like a prime trade candidate for the Mets. Now, however, he has become an indispensable piece of the roster that Carlos Mendoza is forced to make room for in the lineup.
Few could be happier about Baty's recent form than Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns. And in a May 15 article from Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, Stearns is quoted speaking about the resurgence he has seen from Baty.
Read more: Juan Soto reveals if he regrets choosing Mets over Yankees
“When [struggling top prospects] have that level of talent, they’re generally going to figure it out at some point and have some success at the major league level,” Stearns said. “I think we’re seeing that with Brett right now.”
He later added, “So why are we seeing it now at the big league level? I don’t know that I have the definitive answer for that. If I had the definitive answer, we probably would have implemented that a long time ago.
“There are probably a variety of reasons for [Baty’s hot bat],” Stearns said. “Some of it: confidence; some of it: he’s a really talented baseball player; some of it: preparation. And it kind of all combines, and we’ve got a pretty special week for him.”
It remains to be seen whether Baty can continue to perform at an elite level. If he can, the Mets' already potent offense will become even more lethal.