Juan Soto reveals if he regrets choosing Mets over Yankees
New York Mets slugger Juan Soto will return to his old stomping grounds for the first time on May 16, when his Mets squad heads to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees for the first Subway Series showdown of the 2025 season.
There's a ton of interest around how Soto will perform back at Yankee Stadium. Of course, he spent the entire 2024 season proving how well he can hit at the hitter-friendly field, as he put up MVP-caliber numbers during his lone season spent with the Yankees.
This is why the interest is more about how Soto will react when the entire stadium sends a chorus of boos his way throughout the three-game series.
One of the enduring narratives to this point in the season is whether Soto might regret his decision to sign with the Mets over the Yankees, if only because he hasn't hit to the same level this season as he did at this time last year.
But Soto set the record straight in this regard during a May 15 interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, which was also written in a May 15 article from SNY's Alex Smith.
“No, no. I made a decision, and I’m happy that I made it,” Soto said when asked whether he has any regret about choosing the Mets this offseason. “You look around. We have an unbelievable team. And it’s going to be a good team for a long time.”
This Soto storyline is going to take center stage in the baseball world this weekend. And Mets fans are hoping he can perform when the spotlight is brightest.