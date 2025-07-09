David Stearns under 'good deal of pressure' to fix Mets issues, per insider
While the New York Mets have bounced back after an abysmal stretch in the latter half of June (as shown by them winning five of their past six games), there are still several places where New York's roster could improve before the July 31 trade deadline.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has earned a reputation for being among the shrewdest front office executives in all of baseball, stemming from his time with the Milwaukee Brewers on to his tenure in New York. And while Stearns' strategies typically pay dividends, sometimes Mets fans feel frustrated about how set in his ways he is.
New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman offered an interesting take about Stearns' standing during a July 7 episode of The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
"Is it in David Stearns' purview to kind of push chips in, especially for relief pitchers and other things?" Sherman said. "The Mets have had a bad history of being serially good, year after year. And there's an opportunity here to follow an NLCS surprise run with something that's stronger, now that you have Soto, you've got Alonso back.
"So I do think there's a good deal of pressure that David Stearns will say he isn't feeling, because he's gonna stick with his principles. But I do think there's a good deal of pressure on Stearns/the Mets to kind of fix what's wrong, and make sure you get in the playoffs in the best stead this year."
The degree of pressure Stearns is currently feeling might be best conveyed by the moves he makes over the next three or so weeks.