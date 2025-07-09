Mets' Francisco Lindor opens up about Juan Soto All-Star snub
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game reserve rosters were revealed on July 6, just a few days after the game's starters (which included New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor) were announced. And while Mets slugger Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz earned an All-Star nod, Juan Soto did not.
This was surely owed to Soto's slow start to the 2025 season after signing the biggest contract in sports history this past offseason. However, given that Soto has hit .346 with a 1.132 OPS, 10 home runs, and 21 RBIs over his last 30 games (and has the eighth-highest OPS in all of baseball this season), many feel like Soto was snubbed by not making the All-Star Game roster.
Soto addressed this in a July 6 article from Dan Martin of the New York Post, saying, “Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t. It’s just part of baseball. It looks like I didn’t [do enough in the previous month to make the team]. I’ve just got to be better... Everyone wants to be an All-Star and live the experience of being there, but this year it didn’t happen."
Francisco Lindor was asked about Soto not making the All-Star team after New York's July 8 game and sent a strong message.
"I hope [Soto] ends up making it. I hope he gets the recognition he deserves," Lindor said, per an X post from SNY. "He's one of the best players in the league for a reason, and he's an All-Star, and he should be there. He belongs in the All-Star Game. Hopefully, he makes it. Hopefully, there's an opportunity for him to be in it so the four of us can go and get booed."
Soto could still make the roster for the All-Star Game (which takes place at the Atlanta Braves' home stadium, hence why Mets players would get booed) as a reserve if a current NL player gets injured before the game arrives.