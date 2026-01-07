Juan Soto addresses the need to improve in this area

Despite being 27 years old, there isn't much room for New York Mets slugger Juan Soto to improve on offense.

Soto is coming off a 2025 campaign with New York, where he hit .263 with a .921 OPS, 43 home runs, 105 RBIs, 120 runs scored, and 38 stolen bases. Given that Soto was ice-cold for the first couple of months of the season, finishing the year with these MVP-caliber numbers is astonishing and proves that the Mets' $765 million investment in him was warranted.

However, Soto struggled in right field. He doesn't have a good range, misplayed several balls, and frankly looked lost in the outfield at certain times in the season. This was shown by his -13 Fielding Run Value, which was the fourth-worst in the entire league and the second-worst among qualified outfielders.

David Stearns has gone on the record saying that he wants the Mets to improve their overall defense next season. And a big part of this will be Soto performing better defensively.

Juan Soto admits need to improve on defense

It seems that Soto understands the need to be better in right field in 2026 and beyond, which is shown by his response when asked which area of his game he'd like to improve during a January 5 interview that was posted on the LIDOM SHOP YouTube channel.

“I’m the kind of player who sets out every year to elevate a specific part of my game. Fortunately, I’ve been able to see real improvement season after season. Last year, I focused on stolen bases and, together with my coach Antoan, I made tremendous progress in that area," Soto said in translated Spanish, per an X post from Master Flip (@Masterflip_).

"One aspect that has always drawn doubt from others is my defense. This year and moving forward, I’m determined to work hard to improve. I’m going to put in serious, dedicated work to elevate my game and style of play," Soto added.

"Defense is going to become a cornerstone of my development in the coming years. People think there’s nothing left to do, but the pride of a true baseball player is to keep showing something new, something different, in comparison to the rest."

Nobody is asking Soto to become a world-class defender. But if he can become average or adequate in the outfield, it would go a long way for the team across the next several seasons.

