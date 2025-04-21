David Stearns addresses Mets' catcher situation with Francisco Alvarez return looming
The New York Mets have been without (presumed) starting catcher Francisco Alvarez for the entire season to this point, as he suffered a broken hamate bone in his left hand during spring training that has kept him sidelined.
Thankfully, there haven't been any setbacks in Alvarez's recovery. And before the Mets' April 21 game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on Alvarez's timeline.
"[They're] feeling good," Mendoza said of Alvarez and injured infielder Jeff McNeil, per an X post from SNY. "I think at this point, it's just more building up volume for them. Getting used to playing the full games, back-to-back, and things like that.
"So as of right now, the plan is for them to go to Triple-A tomorrow. They're scheduled to play a full game, nine innings, tomorrow. And then I think they have a double-header on Wednesday, so they'll play one of them. It's a seven-inning game. And then we'll have a decision after that," he added.
While losing Alvarez for the forth month or so of the season was expected to be a crippling loss for New York, backup catcher Luis Torrens has stepped up in his stead, which is shown by his solid defensive play and respectable .703 OPS.
This has raised the question of whether Alvarez will immediately take the starting role back when he's healthy. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed this question when speaking with the media on Monday.
"I think we have two catchers who we feel really good about," Stearns said, per an X post from SNY. "[Mendoza is] going to decide who plays every day and who gives us the best chance to win. And we certainly think Alvy's going to be a huge part of that."
Regardless of his role once Alvarez returns, props to Torrens for making this a question worth asking.