Juan Soto sends message to Mets fans after standing ovation
It's no secret that New York Mets slugger Juan Soto is under a lot of pressure to perform for his new squad after signing the biggest contract (15 years and $765 million) in sports history over the offseason.
While Soto is still producing respectable stats to this point in the season, they aren't the MVP caliber numbers that are now expected of him. This has led to frustration from many within the Mets community and fan base.
However, rather than turning to boos, Mets fans decided to do the opposite during their team's April 18 game against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving Soto (who entered that game with a .221 average) a standing ovation when he came to the plate with a runner on third in the fifth inning.
And Soto rewarded this applause by delivering a single to right field, which tied the game at 2. This also marked the end of a 0-for-12 skid at the plate for the 26-year-old superstar.
Soto was asked about this standing ovation after his team's April 20 win over the Cardinals and sent a powerful message.
"It's a great feeling. It's a great feeling," Soto said of the ovation, per an X post from SNY. "When you have a fanbase supporting you when you're doing bad, when you're doing good, it's just great. I really appreciate what they did. I feel like they don't know how meaningful that is. It means a lot for the players when they do that, and it feels really special."
When asked whether he was surprised about it, he said, "100%. I was like, after my first at-bat I was like, 'Why are they getting up and cheering?' That's kinda exciting. And I really enjoyed it."
Soto clearly appreciates his fan base backing him up while he works through an uncharacteristic early-season slump.