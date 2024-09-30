Mets Clinch Postseason Spot with Dramatic Comeback Win Over Braves
The New York Mets will be playing baseball in October.
With a dramatic 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, the Mets have clinched a playoff spot for the second time in three years; this is also the second time they will be in the postseason since owner Steve Cohen purchased the team.
Naturally, New York punched their ticket in the way they know best: by overcoming adversity.
Entering the top of the eighth inning, the Mets trailed 3-0 and were being shut out by Braves rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach; the 24-year-old outdueled New York's Tylor Megill by allowing just three hits (all singles) and no walks, while striking out five in the first seven frames.
However, Tyrone Taylor led off the eighth with possibly the best at-bat of the Mets' season. After falling behind in the count 1-2, the outfielder forced Schwellenbach to throw 11 pitches by fouling off five offerings and working the count full; on the 11th pitch, Taylor lashed a double into the left-center field gap for New York's first extra-base hit of the game.
Taylor's amazing at-bat knocked Schwellenbach out of the game and forced the Braves to go to the bullpen; meanwhile, the rest of the Mets' lineup sprung to life.
Francisco Alvarez followed with a double to bring in Taylor and put the Mets on the board. Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor then hit consecutive singles to cut the deficit to one; with setup man Joe Jimenez ineffective, the Braves sent in closer Raisel Iglesias to put out the fire, but Jose Iglesias greeted him with a game-tying RBI single. All of a sudden, New York had the go-ahead run just 90 feet away from home plate after being dominated all game.
With runners at the corners and still nobody out, Mark Vientos came through with a go-ahead sacrifice fly to drive in Lindor from third. To provide an exclamation point, Brandon Nimmo slammed a two-run home run to right field; the Mets now had a 6-3 lead, and were just six outs away from heading to the postseason.
But all that progress was seemingly erased in the bottom half of the eighth.
Phil Maton began the frame by hitting Eli White (who had replaced Jorge Soler) before retiring Ramon Laureano; former Met Travis d'Arnaud then singled to center field, bringing the tying run to the plate and forcing closer Edwin Diaz to attempt a five-out save.
Diaz got the Mets one out away from escaping the jam by retiring Gio Urshela, and seemingly got pinch-hitter Jarred Kelenic to hit a ground ball to first baseman Pete Alonso. However, in a huge mental lapse, Diaz didn't cover the first base bag as Alonso was too far away to take it himself, allowing Kelenic to reach and a run to score. From there, it all came crashing down as the flame-throwing righty walked Michael Harris II to load the bases, and Ozzie Albies (batting right-handed) cleared them with a double. The Braves had reclaimed the lead, 7-6, and the Mets were again behind the eight-ball.
But as former Mets manager Yogi Berra said, "It ain't over 'till it's over".
Facing Pierce Johnson in the top of the ninth inning, Starling Marte provided a glimmer of hope for New York by hitting a one-out single, putting the tying run on base. With Marte's baserunning acumen and the top of the order coming up, the Mets had an opportunity to tie the game back up.
However, Francisco Lindor had other ideas. Getting a first-pitch curveball from Johnson, New York's star shortstop delivered his biggest hit in a Mets uniform, blasting a two-run home run into the Braves' bullpen in right-center field. In miraculous fashion, the Mets had the lead yet again, now with a 9-8 advantage.
This proved to be all Diaz would need, as he returned to the mound for the bottom of the ninth. Despite allowing a single and stolen base to White, New York's closer nailed down the win - and a playoff spot - by striking out Laureano and retiring d'Arnaud on a ground ball to Lindor.
Although the Mets are now in the playoffs, they still have another game to play on Monday night against the Braves; there are also legitimate stakes for New York to consider.
If the Mets win and secure a doubleheader sweep, the Braves will be eliminated from the playoffs and the Arizona Diamondbacks will clinch the third and final Wild Card spot; New York will then get the second Wild Card and play the San Diego Padres. If the Mets settle for a doubleheader split, Atlanta will clinch the second Wild Card spot and New York will get the third; this would match up New York with the Milwaukee Brewers (who they played over the weekend).
Regardless of the outcome of Monday's second game, the Mets will be popping champagne bottles as soon as the doubleheader concludes.