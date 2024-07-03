‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ for New York Mets to Make Huge Trade Deadline Moves
The power of Grimace has taken over the Queens, as the New York Mets have been absolutely dominant in recent weeks. After a rough patch at the beginning of the season that lasted much longer than fans hoped for, the Mets have played great baseball.
The National League East is about as good as over for New York. 12.5 games out, it doesn't seem likely that they'll be in the mix to win the division unless something drastic changes.
Never say never, but it doesn't look possible.
While winning the division is always the goal, the Mets are only 1.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot, putting themselves in a position to become buyers at the trade deadline.
David Schoenfield of ESPN listed one move every MLB team should make, writing that they should trade for right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde.
However, Schoenfield added that this is a good sign for New York that he isn't suggesting they trade Pete Alonso or any other player who would've likely been dealt had they not figured it out.
Still, he wrote that, despite the better play, "it doesn't make sense to go overboard" just to reach the Wild Card series.
"So, for the moment, the Mets look like adders. On the other hand, they're also just a .500 team and they're not catching the Phillies atop the division. With so many roster spots to fill next season, it doesn't make sense to go overboard in trading prospects just to reach a wild-card series -- and president of baseball operations David Stearns won't do anything silly, that's for sure.
"In fact, there's even an opportunity for the Mets to play both sides of the deadline here, although that wouldn't go over well for a big-market franchise."
Buying and selling might be the best option as it allows them to get back prospects and add pieces that could help them compete down the stretch.
Whatever happens shouldn't be a factor in Alonso's future with the team. If the Mets don't have any plans of re-signing the power hitter in the offseason, they should trade him.
Even if they have a comfortable lead in the Wild Card race by the time the deadline comes around, it'd be one of the worst decisions they've made in a very long time.
The next month will be interesting and their recent play only makes things tougher as they look to navigate a playoff bid.