Rivals Believe There's 'No Chance' Mets Trade Pete Alonso to Yankees
There have been plenty of Pete Alonso trade rumors swirling around the industry even with the New York Mets climbing back into the NL Wild Card race with their red-hot play as of late.
Historically, the Mets and New York Yankees have rarely traded with each other in the past due to the fact that they share a city and are cross-town rivals. Any trade of significance would ignite hysteria from one and/or both fan bases, so a deal of this magnitude, a Pete Alonso blockbuster to the Bronx, always seemed unlikely.
However, I still asked around to see what other teams have been saying about it.
"No chance," one rival talent evaluator told Sports Illustrated about the possibility of the Mets trading Alonso to the Yankees next month at the deadline.
According to rival executives and scouts that I have spoken with, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman/DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is seen as a great fit and more realistic trade for the Yankees, despite this being a hypothetical deal between two AL East rivals.
The Mets have been on a surge in the past three weeks with the best offense in baseball during this span. They are just two games out of the final two Wild Card spots in a weak National League, and even if they fall back again, Alonso being sent to the Yankees would still be unlikely to happen.
New York wants to re-sign their 29-year-old franchise cornerstone in the offseason, and Alonso has made it clear that he does not wish to be traded and hopes to stay in Queens for the long haul.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension offer from the Mets during the 2023 regular season (per The New York Post's Joel Sherman), which led to then GM Billy Eppler fielding calls about his availability at last summer's deadline.
The word is that Alonso is seeking a deal of at least $200 million for 9-10 years. He has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season, but has picked it up as of late, and so have the Mets.
The Yankees are in need of an upgrade at one of their corner infield spots. But they will likely have to look elsewhere for a first baseman because the belief is that the Mets would not consider trading Alonso to the Bronx.