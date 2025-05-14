Edwin Diaz now ranks third in Mets history for saves
Edwin Díaz secured his 9th save of the season in the New York Mets' 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. Díaz also made a piece of Mets history, as he moved into 3rd place ahead of Jeurys Familia on the franchise's all-time saves list.
Díaz’s time with the Mets has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. He arrived in December 2018 as part of a blockbuster trade that sent top prospect Jarred Kelenic to Seattle; since then, the hard-throwing righty has faced significant expectations from fans in Flushing.
Díaz’s debut season in 2019 was disastrous. He blew seven saves and posted a 5.59 ERA, falling far short of expectations. Mets fans quickly soured on him, as he looked nothing like the dominant reliever who had won the AL Reliever of the Year award with the Mariners the year before.
As the seasons progressed, Díaz began to silence his critics and win over the hearts of Mets fans. His dominance returned spectacularly, highlighted by a season in 2022 where he struck out nearly 50% of opposing hitters. His entrance to "Narco" by Timmy Trumpet became iconic, sealing his place as a fan favorite.
Mets fans were eager to see what Díaz would do for an encore in 2023, but that opportunity never came. He tore the patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating a win with Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.
After a solid but unspectacular 2024 and a rocky start to 2025, Díaz appears to be rounding back into form. Over his last seven outings, he hasn’t allowed an earned run and has notched three saves. Despite early struggles, he remains perfect in save opportunities this season, going 9-for-9.
If Edwin Díaz can recapture the dominant form he showed in 2022, the ceiling for this Mets team rises significantly. Fans are hoping to once again celebrate to the sound of his iconic trumpets, as the team eyes a deep postseason run and a shot at the World Series.