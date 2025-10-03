Eric Chavez sends strong message after Mets dismissal
In the days after the New York Mets' 2025 season came to a disappointing end, the team's front office reiterated what they had been saying for several months: that manager Carlos Mendoza's job was safe this offseason.
However, they didn't say the same for Mendoza's coaching staff. It was reported earlier this week that several members of the Mets' coaching staff were going to be dismissed. And on October 3, the fallout from this decision was made clear.
Read more: Two Mets that could be on the move this offseason
MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported on Friday morning that Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez would not be returning to the team in 2026. In addition, catching coach Glenn Sherlock has retired, third base and infield coach Mike Sarbaugh will also not be back with the team, and bench coach John Gibbons told the organization that he won't be coming back.
This is a staggering number of changes. What's perhaps most surprising is Jeremy Hefner's dismissal, as he had been considered one of the sport's top pitching coaches after the Mets' 2024 campaign. But that shows just how much things can change throughout the course of a season.
Eric Chavez Sends Several Messages Amid Mets Dismissal
The fact that Eric Chavez (who had been on New York's staff since the 2022 season, including two separate stints as a hitting coach) had been dismissed is also turning heads, as the six-time Gold Glove award winner helped several players have career seasons.
Chavez shared several different sentiments amid his dismissal. On his Instagram story on Friday, he wrote, "So thankful for my time w/ the Mets. Thank you to the Cohen's best owners in baseball. And especially the players, that group is super special and they worked their a**** off to. Be grateful in every situation. On to the next !!!" per an X post from SNY.
However, Chavez was also willing to get blunt in the wake of this news. He was quoted in an October 3 article from The Athletic as saying that the Mets would be wise to not have co-hitting coaches in the future, like they did with him and Jeremy Barnes in 2025.
Chavez reasons that one person needs to have the ultimate say and be the clear voice when getting through to hitters. While Chavez said that he and Barnes made it work, that situation was definitely "not ideal".
While Chavez is grateful for his time in New York, he clearly wishes some things were handled differently.