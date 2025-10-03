Two Mets that could be on the move this offseason
The New York Mets' front office is going to have to take a long and hard look at its roster heading into this upcoming offseason.
The team is going to be relatively aggressive in free agency, just like they were last season when they re-signed Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea, along with giving Juan Soto the biggest contract in sports history (in addition to several more minor moves they made).
But free agency isn't the way New York's roster can be improved. Their rich prospect pool, combined with young, talented players on the big league roster that could benefit from a change of scenery, makes it so they're in a great position to make trades.
There are several spots on the field where the Mets have a surplus of capable players, and would benefit from trading one player away in order to address another hole on their roster. One clear example of this is in the infield, where they have young players like Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña, along with top prospect Jett Williams, who should be MLB-ready in 2026.
The Mets are in a similar position with their starting pitching staff, where they have a lot of older players who underperformed in 2025 and a crop of exciting prospects who seem poised for breakout 2026 seasons.
Why Jeff McNeil and Kodai Senga Seem Like Ideal Mets Trade Candidates
All of this is to say that it seems like a good time for a youth movement in Queens. This is why The Athletic's Tim Britton asserted that both Kodai Senga and Jeff McNeil seem like ideal trade pieces for David Stearns this offseason in an October 2 article.
Given that the $28 million Senga is owed over the next two seasons is relatively team-friendly, and that he has a track record of success (before his brutal end to the 2025 season), Britton conveyed that Senga will have enough trade value to net a solid return.
The same goes for McNeil. He has a good enough 2025 campaign to net a solid return in a potential trade, and he only has one year and $15.75 million left on his contract (with a $15.75 million club option for 2027).
While Senga and McNeil have both been solid contributors to New York's teams in the past, it seems like now would be a great time to move on from both.