Knicks star takes playful jab at NBA rival and Mets superfan
With their 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on September 21, the New York Mets have now fallen out of the third and final spot of the NL Wild Card race with just six games remaining in the regular season.
It has been a far fall from grace for New York, who once had the best record in baseball about two months into the season. Of course, this fall has taken place for multiple months at this point, which means it isn't anything new for Mets fans to reckon with.
But the fact that they're now out of postseason position makes this really hit hard, and shows that New York needs to find a way to right the ship in their final two series against the Miami Marlins and then the Chicago Cubs, both of which are on the road.
Every Mets fan is feeling disappointed right now. One of the most famous Mets fans is Donovan Mitchell, who is a superstar point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.
Mitchell is no stranger to flexing his Mets fandom on social media, which was shown when he trolled Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm about his torpedo bat usage earlier in the year.
Chisholm Jr. made a March 31 X post that read, "Okay explanation the barrel is bigger and within mlb regulation! For the idiots that say it’s moved to the label you’re an idiot! Nobody is trying to get jammed you just move the wood from the parts you don’t use to the parts you do! You’re welcome no more stress for y’all !"
Mitchell responded one day later, writing, "Naa yall are cheating and should be suspended for the season 😂😂😂".
Josh Hart Trolls Donovan Mitchell Amid Mets Woes
While Mitchell was feeling good back then, he surely isn't feeling the same about his squad right now. And New York Knicks guard Josh Hart took an opportunity to roast Mitchell after the Mets' loss on Sunday.
X user @TalkinBaseball_ made a post that featured a photo of Juan Soto that read, "Mets are no longer in playoff position. They had been in control of a postseason spot since April 5th".
This prompted a response from Hart, who tagged Mitchell and wrote, "Yo @spidadmitchell this what yall envisioned?"
Mitchell (whose profile photo is of him in Mets gear) hasn't provided a public response to Hart's post yet. Perhaps he'll wait until New York wins a game.