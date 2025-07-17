Ex-Mets executive claims Corey Seager trade idea makes 'a lot of sense'
With the MLB All-Star Game now in the rearview mirror, attention among the New York Mets' fan base has turned toward what moves the team will make to improve its roster before the July 31 trade deadline.
While the front office trading for at least one reliever and potentially another starter seems certain, there's also a chance they'll add at least one more bat, either to address the deficiencies at third base or in center field.
And during a July 16 episode of SNY's Baseball Night in New York show, the potential for a blockbuster deal was bandied about.
On-air analyst Hannah Keyser crafted a hypothetical trade proposal that brought two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager to the Mets in return for Brett Baty and Dom Hamel. She said, "I'm looking to bring in Corey Seager, and have him play third. By paying down some of his contract, I don't think the Mets have to give up a super great prospect."
She later added, "I bet [the Texas Rangers] would be willing to take on lesser prospects, and they're getting back a Major League-ready player in Brett Baty... Steve Cohen has deep pockets, Corey Seager changes the look of your lineup, and he's only 31. You can move him to third, he can play there a while."
When assessing this deal, Elizabeth Benn (who was the highest-ranking woman to ever work in the Mets’ baseball operations department before leaving after the 2024 season) said, "There's a lot of pieces of this [Seager trade proposal] that I think make a lot of sense. The Mets are in that luxurious position where you can take on more of that contract, and give up lesser prospects, so that's really appealing."
Benn later said, "I think it's a really interesting idea. Will it happen? I don't know. But I think it's really fun idea!"
A blockbuster trade of this sort would shake up the entire MLB landscape and make the Mets' lineup even more formidable as they seek their first World Series since 1986.