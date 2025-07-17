Insider gets clear about Francisco Alvarez's Mets promotion timeline
On June 22, the New York Mets announced that they were optioning 23-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse.
This was the byproduct of Alvarez struggling both offensively and behind the dish this offseason, as he was hitting .236 with a .652 OPS and 3 home runs while also playing below-average defense over 35 games played (he started the season on the IL with a hand injury).
Alvarez said of his demotion, "It was not my expectation that they would send me down. But that’s what happened. And I feel that maybe that is what can be the best for me," as per a quote from a July 8 article from Will Sammon of The Athletic.
However, Alvarez has been shining since being demoted to the minors, which is shown by his .772 OPS and 2 home runs in his past seven games.
It was always clear that Alvarez's demotion was temporary and that he would eventually rejoin the Mets. And in a July 14 edition of Baseball Night in New York, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino got honest about when Alvarez might be back in Queens.
"We're getting there, Sal. It's going to be relatively soon," Martino said of Alvarez's promotion timeline, per an X post from SNY. "The Mets feel like he's going in the right direction, he's doing everything they asked, he's producing. They like the way he's catching.
"They're not willing to put a definitive date on it yet, because that would defeat the purpose of earning your way back... it's not quite that set in stone yet. But he's going in the right direction, and he's not gonna be buried down there. We're gonna see him pretty soon," Martino added.
It will be interesting to see how Alvarez can impact the Mets once he returns.