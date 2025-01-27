Ex-Mets GM Believes Team Still Needs Pete Alonso or Comparable Replacement
During the New York Mets' much-anticipated Amazin' Day fan fest on Saturday, owner Steve Cohen was very frustrated when he talked about the ongoing Pete Alonso free agency saga.
Cohen said that while trying to land superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason was "tough," he called the negotiations between him and Alonso's camp worse than that as both sides have been unable to agree on a new deal. Even though Cohen and the rest of New York's front office seem to be at peace with potentially filling Alonso's void at first base internally, former Mets' GM and current baseball analyst Jim Duquette doesn't think that'll make the lineup any better for the 2025 season.
Speaking on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Duquette said the current Mets lineup is not good enough unless the Amazins' can resign Alonso or land somebody else that possesses similar offensive prowess.
"They still need Pete, or somebody like him, to protect the investment they have in Juan Soto," Duquette said.
Adding another big bat similar to Alonso as Duquette mentioned may not be easy, especially since the Mets are reportedly out of the Alex Bregman sweepstakes; Bregman was seen early on this offseason as a potential fit.
With the start of spring training less than a month away and Alonso still on the open market, barring talks resuming between the Mets and the 30-year-old first baseman that could result in the two sides coming together, this is what New York's lineup could end up looking like once opening day arrives:
Duquette certainly does bring up some fair concerns about this projected lineup for the Mets, with perhaps the biggest being if Brett Baty can finally prove he belongs in the major leagues after back-to-back disappointing seasons.
Adding Soto was without question a franchise-altering move, but Duquette does not think that move was good enough for the Mets to make another deep playoff run this year unless they can resign Alonso or land someone who has similar offensive traits.