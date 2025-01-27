New York Mets Reportedly Out on Alex Bregman
Despite expressing interest earlier this offseason, the New York Mets now appear to be out of the running for one of baseball’s top remaining free agents.
According to KPRC 2 Houston sports anchor and reporter Ari Alexander, the Mets are no longer pursuing third baseman Alex Bregman. Recently, New York asked two of its third basemen, Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, to begin cross-training at first base as the team prepares to possibly move forward without Pete Alonso, another one of MLB’s top remaining free agents.
Bregman, who turns 31 in March, is a two-time World Series champion, a two-time All-Star, and a one-time Silver Slugger; he is also fresh off his first career Gold Glove season. The former No. 2 overall pick has spent his entire nine-year career with the Houston Astros.
At one point this offseason, it appeared the Astros might move on from Bregman after signing first baseman Christian Walker and trading superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker for 2024 All-Star Isaac Paredes and 14th overall pick Cam Smith—both third basemen.
However, Chandler Rome of The Athletic recently reported that the Astros are now considering shifting Paredes to second base and moving Jose Altuve from his longtime home at second to left field, which would pave the way for a reunion with Bregman. After shedding salary by trading closer Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, that door appears to have reopened.
Other teams that have been linked to Bregman include the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and even the Cubs, who have already added two of Houston’s former All-Stars this winter. At least three teams have offered Bregman deals of five years or longer this offseason, according to Alexander, which may indicate the Gold Glove third baseman’s asking price.
Bregman is represented by agent Scott Boras, who also represents Alonso. Mets owner Steve Cohen publicly expressed frustration with Alonso’s camp during Saturday's Amazin' Day fan fest at Citi Field, stating that the team made a significant offer to the four-time All-Star first baseman and calling it an “exhausting negotiation.” He added that the contract structures proposed by Boras and Alonso were “highly asymmetric” against the team’s interests.
FanGraphs currently estimates the Mets’ 2025 payroll at $293,973,065, just shy of the newly implemented fourth luxury tax threshold of $301 million. Signing either Alonso or Bregman would likely trigger the most severe financial penalties under MLB’s tax system.
For now, it seems the Mets are set to move forward with internal options. In addition to Vientos and Baty as the leading candidates for the two corner infield spots, infielders Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio could also earn expanded roles in 2025.
Other potentially more affordable corner infielders available in free agency include Jose Iglesias, Justin Turner, and Anthony Rizzo. Iglesias appeared at third base 36 times for the Mets last season.