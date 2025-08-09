Mets manager reveals attempt to solve Juan Soto's slump
While very few players on the New York Mets are performing to their capabilities right now, none are under more of a spotlight than star slugger Juan Soto.
New York's $765 million man is hitting .222 with a .779 OPS in the Mets' last 30 games. While he was never going to continue his torrid stretch in the month of June, New York's fan base frankly expects more than a .869 season-long OPS from Soto, given how much money the team allocated to him in free agency this past offseason.
Read more: How Mets can solve 'biggest weakness' plaguing team
And frustrations have been exacerbated because the Mets' 18-29 record since June 18 is the third-worst in all of baseball. Not to mention that they've lost five straight games and nine of their last 10 contests.
Carlos Mendoza Gets Honest About Juan Soto's Ongoing Slump
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza made a guest appearance on a recent episode of Sal Licata's WFAN radio show.
At one point in their discussion, Licata said to Mendoza, "Do you think it's a mental thing? When you talk about runners in scoring position, especially with Soto... is there something that you and [Mets hitting coach Eric] Chavez do to get them out of the funk, or get their mind right? Or do you just sit back and say, 'Hey, they know what they're doing' — especially with those big four — and leave them alone?"
"Nah. No, we don't ever just sit back and hoping that... No. We're having conversations, we're watching film. Whether it's approach, how pitchers are attacking us, or Soto, in this case," Mendoza responded, per an X post from @PelayoSecundus.
"We're continuing to dig deep there. It's like, 'What are we doing?', you know?" Mendoza added about Soto. "I like with Soto, the past couple of games, there [has been] some adjustments there with his swings. He's set up, so he's taking better swings there."
Mendoza concluded by saying, "Look, man, 1-9, whoever is in the lineup, we've got to be better. And we understand that. And like I said, we're doing everything in our power to get these guys going."
The good news for Mets fans is that the coaching staff is clearly active in trying to solve this club's ongoing hitting struggles, specifically regarding their star players.
But whatever "adjustments" Mendoza is alluding to haven't paid off to this point, and time is running out for the Mets to right the ship before their postseason hopes start to sail away.