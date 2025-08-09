Mets manager reveals attempt to solve Juan Soto's slump

Carlos Mendoza drops a bombshell on Sal Licata's WFAN show

He says that the Mets hitting coaches ie Eric Chavez have worked with Juan Soto to change his approach & make adjustments to his swing & set up



Chavez who ruined Baty & Alvy's swings is NOW Spreading his Toxicity to Soto pic.twitter.com/nm1vppyD6M