Ex-Mets pitcher called fit for AL playoff team
In December 2022, longtime New York Yankees pitcher David Robertson signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the New York Mets for the 2023 season.
Robertson made 40 relief appearances for the Mets in that 2023 campaign, posting a 4-2 record with a sterling 2.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. Despite this success endearing him to the Mets' fanbase, Robertson was traded to the Miami Marlins second baseman Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez a few days before the 2023 MLB trade deadline.
Robertson finished that season in Miami then signed with the Texas Rangers last offseason, and went on to produce a 3.00 ERA in 60 appearances last season for the 2023 World Series champions.
Despite now being 39 years old, Robertson is still producing at an elite level in MLB. And in a February 18 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggested that the best fit for Robertson (who is an unrestricted free agent) this offseason is the Detroit Tigers.
"The Tigers? Again?
"Yes, but there's a reason we're prodding them again. It has to do with a January 23 report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, which stated that the Tigers were interested in signing a 'high-leverage reliever with experience as a closer,'" Rymer wrote.
"This was before Detroit signed Tommy Kahnle, but he lacks experience as a closer. He has eight saves in 10 seasons, or as many as Emmanuel Clase had before the end of April 2024.
"Hence David Robertson, whose exploits perhaps don't need an introduction."
Rymer then added, "Assuming he eventually signs, he's heading into what will be his 17th major league season. And though the bulk of his 177 saves happened between 2014 and 2016, that does not reflect a decline in ability.
"Robertson has been 44 percent better than average overall and he's still going strong. The .202 average he allowed in 2024 was right in line with his career norm of .205," he concluded before predicting Robertson would sign a one-year, $10 million deal with Detroit.
It will be interesting to see whether this reliable former Met will indeed land in Detroit, which was the biggest surprise team that made the 2024 postseason.