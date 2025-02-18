Steve Cohen discusses Mets potential Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pursuit
News broke on February 18 that superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not agree to a contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays before spring training began.
Per a February 18 article from Danny Abriano of SNY, "When Guerrero was asked Tuesday morning by reporters whether he and the Jays came close to a deal, his succinct reply was 'no.'
"'They had their numbers, I had my numbers,'" Guerrero is quoted saying. "'I’m here. We didn’t get an agreement. Now, they’re going to have to compete with 29 other teams.'"
Since Guerrero Jr. has asserted that he won't entertain contract negotiations during the season, the two sides failing to strike a deal means that one of baseball's best young stars will become a free agent next offseason.
The New York Mets were reported to have checked in on Guerrero last month when it seemed that their pursuit of Pete Alonso had gone sour.
Since Alonso has re-signed and the Mets also gave Juan Soto $765 million earlier this offseason, it might be tough to fit Guerrero Jr. and the massive contract he'll command into New York's future payrolls.
But that didn't stop Mets owner Steve Cohen from discussing the possibility when speaking with the media on February 18.
"He's a great ballplayer," Steve Cohen said when asked about Guerrero, per SNY. "Once again, I'll worry about that next year. Obviously with payroll considerations -- you really can't have, you can't have too many long-term contracts because then you lose your roster flexibility. So you gotta be really careful.
"But I'll let my baseball people make that decision," he added.
The prospect of Guerrero Jr. joining an offense with Soto, Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and multiple other difference-makers is enough to terrify opposing teams.
Then again, the Mets could prove this season that they don't need Guerrero Jr. to compete for a World Series.