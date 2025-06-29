Inside The Mets

Ex-Mets pitcher rips his home stadium amid trade rumors

Former New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino is not content with his current situation, which could compel the Mets to trade for him before the deadline.

Jun 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) walks back to the dugout after the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images
In a June 24 article, ESPN MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel asserted that the New York Mets are a top trade fit for Athletics pitcher Luis Severino if the A's decide to deal him before the July 31 deadline.

"Severino tunnels his fastball/sinker/sweeper combo well to limit damage, but because he has a middling strikeout rate, his upside is limited to a No. 3/No. 4 starter. Teams are intrigued by his road numbers, which are exceptional: 0.93 ERA in 38.2 innings over six starts without a home run allowed. They are not so intrigued by his contract, which goes two more years at $47 million," the article wrote before listing the Mets as one of Severino's top potential trade destinations.

Severino spent the 2024 season with the Mets, posting an 11-7 regular season record with a 3.91 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched.

Now Severino is struggling for the A's, especially when he's pitching at Sutter Health Park, the minor-league stadium in Sacramento that his club is using this season. He currently has a 6.79 ERA and in 10 home games, compared to a 2.27 ERA in seven road outings.

And it seems that Severino is fed up with his home stadium, if a quote from him in a June 27 article from Brendan Kuty of The Athletic is any indication.

“It feels like a spring training kind of game every time I pitch, and every time other guys pitch,” Severino said. “It’s the same mentality we have, to go out there and try to do our best. But it’s not been great for us."

One would assume that Severino would be open to a reunion with the Mets if New York were to try and trade for him. And given how short-handed the Mets' starting rotation has become in recent weeks, they could very well be interested.

