Mets’ Carlos Mendoza gives rehab updates on Sean Manaea, Brooks Raley
New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning suffering a ruptured Achilles made it so the team needed southpaw Sean Manaea to return to the starting rotation even more than they already had before that point.
Manaea still hasn't made his 2025 season debut after dealing with an oblique strain during spring training. While his return appeared imminent earlier this month, he suffered a setback with an elbow issue, and his timeline to return was pushed back as a result.
Manaea isn't New York's only left-handed pitcher who is nearing a return, as reliever Brooks Raley underwent Tommy John surgery over a year ago and is making progress in getting back to the mound.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza recently provided an update on these pitchers' recoveries, which was conveyed in a June 28 article from SNY's Garrett Stepien.
"[Manaea is] scheduled to throw a bullpen [Sunday] back in New York, and then we'll see where we're at after that," Mendoza said. He also noted that there's still no rehab assignment date in mind for Manaea. "Bullpen [Sunday] and we've got to wait [and see] how he responds and we'll make that next decision."
As for Raley, Mendoza said Raley is pitching in Double-A Binghamton in their June 28 game, and then, "We'll see what's next after that. Obviously, he's got to go to [Triple-A] Syracuse at some point.
"I think we're going to see one-plus (inning) out of him, so we started that process -- finishing an inning and then going back out for another one. I think that's happening [Saturday]," he added.
When asked about Raley's return timeline, Mendoza said, "I think it's more [likely] after the [All-Star] break."
It sounds like the Mets' much-needed left-handed pitcher reinforcements will be coming over the next month.