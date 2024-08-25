Ex-Mets' Reliever Surprisingly DFA'd by Cross-Town Rival
This former New York Mets' reliever found some success with the cross-town rival New York Yankees this season.
However, the Yankees surprisingly designated right-hander Michael Tonkin for assignment on Sunday, as the team was in need of a fresh arm in their bullpen. They added another former Mets' reliever, Phil Bickford, to their roster to take Tonkin's place.
The Mets signed Tonkin to a one-year, $1 million split contract in the offseason. After going through immense struggles earlier in the season, they designated him for assignment and then traded him to the Minnesota Twins. Tonkin made just one appearance with the Twins before getting DFA'd again and ultimately reclaimed by the Mets off waivers.
Tonkin pitched a total of three more innings with the Mets in their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in late-April. New York then designated him for assignment for a second time, which led to the Yankees claiming him off waivers.
In 56 innings with the Yankees, the righty posted a solid 3.38 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 39 appearances. That being said, the 34-year-old had a 9.39 ERA in his last 7.2 innings in pinstripes.
Tonkin could very well be claimed by another team off of waivers. The Mets could try to reunite with the veteran hurler, but there is a pecking order, where clubs with lower winning percentages have first dibs on said players.
Should Tonkin go unclaimed, it would be a risk for him to elect free agency given he would have to sacrifice the remainder of his guaranteed salary this season.