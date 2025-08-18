Ex-Mets starter goes back to Braves on minor league deal
An old friend will remain in the National League East.
Per MiLB.com's transaction log, former New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco has re-signed with the rival Atlanta Braves on a minor league deal.
Carrasco was designated for assignment by the Braves last week and cleared waivers. Carrasco became a free agent for a short period but is now back with Atlanta and will report to their Triple-A team in Gwinnett.
The 38-year-old began the season with the New York Yankees. However, Carrasco struggled with a 5.91 ERA in eight appearances (six starts), which led to his demotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Prior to the trade deadline, the Yankees ultimately dealt Carrasco to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Carrasco, who faced the Mets last week, has put up even worse numbers for the Braves. In three starts, the veteran right-hander holds an abysmal 9.88 ERA across 13.2 total innings for Atlanta.
In his lone start against the Mets this season, Carrasco gave up six runs on six hits in only two innings back on August 13.
Overall, Carrasco is 2-2 with a 7.09 ERA and -0.8 bWAR in 11 appearances and nine starts this season.
Carrasco spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Guardians before getting shipped to the Mets in January 2021 in the blockbuster deal that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to Queens. Carrasco returned to Cleveland for the 2024 season before playing for the Yankees and Braves this year.
For his career, Carrasco's best years came with Cleveland, which saw him put up a 91-83 record, a 3.91 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and 1,394 strikeouts in 1,346 innings.
Carrasco's time with the Mets
Carrasco played for the Mets from 2021-2023 in what proved to be a rocky tenure on the mound in New York.
In his first season with the Mets, Carrasco was limited to just 12 starts due to injury. During this span, the righty went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA and was a major disappointment on a team that collapsed to miss the postseason.
Carrasco's best year for the Mets came back in 2022, where he posted a 15-7 record, a 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 152 strikeouts in 152 innings (29 starts).
Finally in 2023, Carrasco's last season in the orange and blue, the right-hander struggled again. Carrasco made 20 starts, but only pitched 90 innings, producing a 6.80 ERA.
Carrasco, who became a free agent, re-signed with Cleveland ahead of the 2024 season on a minor league deal.