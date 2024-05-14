Ex-New York Mets' President Admits He Wasn't a Fan of Former GM Billy Eppler

Alderson joined "The Show" to talk phantom IL here. Whether he sent letter to MLB that led to Eppler's ouster. What kind of owner Steve Cohen is. Jon and I on Mets/Yankees at quarter mark. YouTube: https://t.co/DgrPWCUrQY Apple: https://t.co/uc5eouIXr0: https://t.co/bN4NhrNJWe pic.twitter.com/BTA8SUi32M