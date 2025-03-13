Ex-New York Mets reliever Phil Maton signs with NL Central club
With just two weeks remaining before Opening Day, former New York Mets reliever Phil Maton’s extended wait on the free-agent market has come to an end.
On Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced they had signed Maton to a one-year contract, marking their first major league free-agent acquisition since the offseason began. The move also allows Maton, who grew up about 90 minutes from St. Louis, to play for his childhood team.
Maton, who turns 32 on March 25, was acquired by the Mets in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 9 last season. In 31 appearances with New York, he posted a 2.51 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and a 9.4 K/9 rate—significant improvements over his 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 7.6 K/9 rate in his previous 40 outings. He also finished with a career-high 18 holds.
The 6-foot-2 right-hander relied on a five-pitch repertoire that emphasized movement over velocity. His 88-mph cutter was his most effective pitch, generating a +5 run value and limiting opponents to a .217 slugging percentage. Maton’s curveball, meanwhile, posted his highest whiff rate (32.9%), strikeout rate (39.8%), and putaway rate (20.8%), according to Statcast.
However, Maton struggled in the postseason, allowing six runs over 6.1 innings, including four home runs, four walks, and 11 hits. He also blew a save in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, putting the Mets on the brink of elimination before they rallied to advance to the NL Division Series and eventually the NL Championship Series.
On Nov. 4, the Mets declined Maton’s $7.75 million option for 2025, opting to pay a $250,000 buyout and allow him to enter free agency. New York went in a different direction with its bullpen, re-signing Ryne Stanek, adding left-hander A.J. Minter, and bringing in several low-cost relievers to provide depth.
Read More: New York Mets injury news: Jeff McNeil to miss time with oblique strain
The Mets' bullpen also includes Dedniel Núñez, José Buttó, Reed Garrett, and two-time All-Star closer Edwin Díaz. Other relievers competing for 26-man roster spots include left-handers Danny Young and Genesis Cabrera, along with right-handers Huascar Brazobán and spring training standout Max Kranick.
Maton now joins a Cardinals bullpen that ranked among MLB’s best in 2024, anchored by All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, who set a club record with 49 saves. He will replace right-hander Andrew Kittredge, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles after leading the National League in holds (37) last season.