Ex-Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo Makes Sense For Mets Under This Condition
The New York Mets should add a first baseman and another starting pitcher before Opening Day if they want to make themselves the favorites in the NL East.
But that doesn't mean they will do it. The reality is that the Mets, at least right now, seem to feel comfortable with what they currently have on the pitching side and can look to upgrade, supplement for injuries or fill holes at the trade deadline.
As for first base; the Pete Alonso saga has yet to be resolved with spring training just two weeks away. The belief around the industry right now is that Alonso prefers to stay with the Mets, but he still hasn't signed a deal with New York or anyone.
So let's just say for a moment that Alonso bolts for another team and the Mets don't trade for a first baseman such as Ryan Mountcastle, Spencer Torkelson or Yandy Diaz -- all right-handed bats they have been discussing as replacement options -- there is another route they can go.
The Mets could decide to stick with what they have internally; Mark Vientos would likely be the primary first baseman and Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna would compete for the third base job.
Should they roll with this blueprint to begin the regular season, it would make some sense to take a flier on veteran free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo, 35, has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons which has greatly hindered his performance. In 2023, he got off to a red-hot start offensively but a late-May collision at first base with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff attempt derailed the rest of his campaign.
Last season, Rizzo fractured his forearm in June and was out until September. But his luck got even worse as he suffered two fractured fingers after getting hit by a pitch on the second to last day of the regular season.
Rizzo missed the ALDS, but toughed it out by coming back for the ALCS to resume his role as the Yankees' starting first baseman. The veteran left-handed hitter was productive in the postseason, slashing .267/.421/.300 with a .721 OPS. However, Rizzo had no power, notching just one extra base hit while recording zero home runs or RBI in October.
If Rizzo is healthy, he brings a ton of value defensively and should be able to produce as a league average bat. Rizzo has a great reputation as a clubhouse leader and spent the past two seasons in the Bronx mentoring Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.
The Mets' clubhouse is ran by Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, who are the clear-cut leaders of the group, but it would help to bring in another veteran presence such as Rizzo, as the Mets did with DH J.D. Martinez in 2024.
At a minimum, signing Rizzo to a one-year deal gives the Mets an experienced backup option at first base behind Vientos. The reward could be Rizzo recapturing some of his previous All-Star form at the plate, providing Gold Glove defense at first base and allowing Vientos to stay at third base. He could also mentor Vientos and teach him the ropes at first base as well.
The Yankees declined Rizzo's $17 million club option for 2025 and instead exercised his $6 million buyout to make him a free agent in November. Rizzo is still available with spring training rapidly approaching and maybe the Mets could strike a low-risk major league deal with the first baseman to make sure they have some insurance at the position. If he remains without a team by late February or early March, Rizzo would be a no-brainer on a minor league deal too.
Rizzo, who made his MLB debut in 2011, became an all-time franchise great for the Chicago Cubs from 2012-2021. During this span he won four Gold Gloves, made the NL All-Star team three times and helped Chicago capture a 2016 World Series championship, breaking their 108 -year title-less curse.
Rizzo, a Florida native, spent the last four years with the Yankees. He has family members in New Jersey, where he spent his summers growing up. Staying in the area and switching boroughs would be a comfortable plan as he enters the twilight era of his playing days.
He wouldn't be the first Yankee to jump ship to Queens: Juan Soto, Carlos Mendoza, Desi Druschel, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, Luis Severino to name a few.
Rizzo at this stage of his career isn't the sexy win-now move fans would want, but it could make sense as a one-year stopgap option if Alonso and the Mets wind up finalizing their divorce.
Back in 2016, the injured Mets took a flier on a 32-year-old James Loney to fill in at first base and he was solid, helping them capture an NL Wild Card spot.
Maybe they could repeat history with Rizzo in 2025? It also may depend on how the Mets view Jared Young, another first baseman and lefty bat they added on a one-year major league deal in December.
Young could be the team's backup first baseman but if they want to keep Vientos at third base, Rizzo could come into the fold as a pivot plan from Alonso and the trade market.