Ex-Yankees' Spark Plug Thriving With Mets During Hot Stretch
It goes without saying that the New York Mets are on a tear.
Having restored their record back to .500, the Mets have outscored their opponents 93-47 since June 12, scoring at least 10 runs five times over this stretch. What makes this offensive explosion so encouraging is that everyone is producing, 1 through 9.
That also includes "defense-first" outfielder Harrison Bader, who has been swinging a red-hot bat at the bottom of the lineup.
A New York native who spent the previous two seasons with the cross-town rival Yankees, the 30-year-old Bader signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Mets during the offseason. He is widely known as one of the best defensive outfielders in the majors, winning a Gold Glove with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 and being worth 66 outs above average over the past six seasons, the best of any outfielder.
However, Bader has been more than just his glove with the Mets; as of Thursday, he has a 1.5 fWAR that is the third-highest on the team, only behind Francisco Lindor (3.2) and Brandon Nimmo (2.3). In 69 games this year, he's already surpassed his fWAR from 2023 (1.0 in 98 games) and matched his 2022 total (1.5 in 86 games). Bader's defense has remained excellent, being worth six outs above average with two defensive runs saved, but his offense is making him even more valuable.
Known as a free-swinger with fence-clearing pop, Bader currently has a .275 batting average (which would be a career-high) and a .743 OPS, with 20 extra-base hits (14 doubles and six home runs) and a 113 wRC+; the center fielder is just one homer shy of matching his total from last season.
Bader has been especially productive since June 12, the same date when the Mets started their hot streak; in 40 plate appearances, he has eight extra-base hits, nine runs scored, seven RBI, a .333/.350/.692 slash line, and a 194 wRC+. In the Subway Series on Tuesday and Wednesday, the eight-year veteran put on a show against his former team, going 4-for-9 and slamming a pair of home runs.
Keep in mind that Bader is doing this while batting ninth in the lineup, providing surprising protection for a strong top of the order in Lindor, Nimmo, J.D. Martinez, and Pete Alonso. When the Mets are getting that kind of production from the bottom of the lineup, it's no wonder why they've been going wild offensively.
It's unknown if Bader can continue hitting above league average, as he's been very streaky throughout his career. But the Mets have to be ecstatic from what they've seen from the 30-year-old, as they not only got plus defense in center field: they got a complete ballplayer.