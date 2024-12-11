Exclusive: How Mets, Steve Cohen Uniquely Finished Agreement With Juan Soto
DALLAS - Just when it looked like Juan Soto was going to go back to the New York Yankees, Mets owner Steve Cohen stepped in on Sunday night and got the deal done to bring the superstar to Queens.
According to sources familiar with the situation, once Cohen and Soto's agent Scott Boras agreed to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal on Soto's behalf, Cohen called Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who was airborne on his flight to Winter Meetings in Dallas, to have him officially submit the contract agreement into the necessary database, making it a done deal.
It was ultimately an "airborne" agreement for the Mets and Soto.
The Yankees, who Soto helped lead to their first World Series appearance in 15 years, offered 16-years, $760 million, but the 26-year-old opted to switch boroughs instead of returning to the Bronx.
According to reports, the Mets sweetened the pot by including a free suite at Citi Field for Soto's family and emphasized their values on being a family friendly organization overall, which were enticing factors to Soto.
In the end, Soto, was able to land the richest contract in baseball history, a $75 million signing bonus and $51 million per season. There is an opt-out in Soto's deal after the fifth season, which the Mets can opt into by adding on additional $4 million AAV for the final 10 years of the contract. By then, Soto will be 31-years-old.
The Mets swiping Soto from the cross-town rival Yankees in a massive bidding war showed that the tide has turned a bit in the baseball world.
Cohen would not be denied, leading to the Mets netting their new prized star.