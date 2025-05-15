Expert assesses when Pete Alonso's 'drastic' Mets fall-off could occur
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has been one of the best hitters in baseball to this point in the 2025 season. Heading into New York's May 14 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Alonso is hitting .310 with a 1.011 OPS, 9 home runs, and 36 RBIs.
He has been a huge part of the Mets having one of baseball's best records.
Of course, Alonso re-signed with the Mets on a two-year, $54 million deal that includes a player opt-out after the first season. While Alonso was seeking a longer-term contract, the Mets were concerned with him potentially declining as a hitter in the coming years, given that he's now 30 years old.
This season makes it seem like Alonso is in his prime. But in a May 14 article from Bleacher Report's Joe Reuter that predicted the 30 best MLB first basemen in 2030, Reuter got honest about when Alonso's age will catch up with him.
"Alonso does not provide much secondary value outside of what he does in the batter's box, so it's fair to wonder how well his game will age, but he could be chasing some major milestones in 2030," Reuter wrote after ranking Alonso as the 19th best first baseman in MLB come 2030.
"With 43 home runs per 162 games played over his seven seasons in the majors, he could be on the other side of 400 career long balls five years from now with good health in the years to come.
"However, his fall-off could be a drastic one once it comes," he added.
Even if (and when) Alonso does begin to decline, the bottom line is that he's still producing at a world-class clip right now.