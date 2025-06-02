Mets catcher admits 'excited' reaction to being traded from Yankees
Luis Torrens has been one of the most unsung assets for the New York Mets this season. His ability to take over the starting catcher role after Francisco Alvarez broke a boke in his hand during spring training, hold down the fort, and then perform better than Alvarez since he made his return has endeared him to Mets fans.
Torrens was traded to the Mets from the New York Yankees for $100,000 on May 31, 2024, which means he has been with the Mets' organization for almost exactly one year.
And as part of a May 31 interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post, Torrens got honest about his reaction to going from one New York team to the next.
"I was super excited. I was really surprised as well because I wasn’t expecting it to happen. But when it did happen, I just thought to myself, 'Wow. Everything that I’ve gone through, now I’m here,'" Torrens said when asked, "What was your reaction when the Yankees traded you to the Mets last May for $100,000?"
When asked what he thought New York might be like if the Mets made it to the World Series, Torrens added, "I think it’ll be crazy if we made it to the World Series. Last year obviously we got pretty close and it was a tremendous experience, phenomenal experience with the fan base. But right now, that’s our goal is to make it to the World Series and hopefully win it when we get there."
Torrens could end up taking Alvarez's starting job if the two keep playing as they currently are. Regardless, if the Mets are going to make it to the World Series this season, Torrens will surely need to keep making a positive impact.