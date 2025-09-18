Pete Alonso puts 'meaningless' free agency chatter on blast before Mets game
Pete Alonso is in the midst of trying to get the New York Mets out of their brutal several-month stretch and back into form so they can cement their spot in the 2025 postseason (and hopefully make waves once they're there).
And Alonso was the catalyst for this team snapping their eight-game losing streak earlier this week, after his walk-off three-home run against the Texas Rangers on September 14.
While fans are stoked about the great 2025 campaign Alonso is having, seeing his success also reminds them that he might not be around next season, given that he's sure to exercise his player opt-out option after this year ends and become an unrestricted free agent. This has prompted a lot of chatter around Alonso's future, which leads to him being asked a lot of questions about his Mets future and hitting free agency for the second straight offseason.
Pete Alonso Sets Record Straight on Free Agency Chatter
All of these constant questions seem to have finally gotten under Alonso's skin, which was conveyed in the way he answered a question about whether handling free agency is different this season, given that he just handled it one year ago when speaking with the media on September 17.
"No. Because last year, everyone was like, 'Oh, this could potentially be this, this could potentially be that.' And it's like, look, here we are," Alonso said, per an X post from SNY. "I think potentials and hypotheticals, it might as well be fairy dust. It doesn't matter. I remember looking at some, 'This could potentially be Pete Alonso's last at-bat as a Met,' or whatever. It's like, how many times did people say that [last year]? Let's pump the brakes on that."
Alonso was then asked whether this free agency chatter is hard to keep out of his head, and he said, "No. For me... It's not in my mind. Even when people are asking about it, the people asking me are thinking about it more than I am, even when I'm going through it. For me, it's like, all right, I've got a job to do today. I can't think about hypotheticals, or what may or may not, or what have you. I can't think of that. I don't have time! I've got to get my foot down and be ready to hit a 100 MPH fastball today.
"But again, all that stuff is meaningless — to me, at least," he concluded.
Perhaps it's some to stop asking Alonso about free agency while his 2025 season is still underway.