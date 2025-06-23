Mets manager provides encouraging Kodai Senga injury update
New York Mets ace Kodai Senga suffered a hamstring strain while he was running to cover first base during New York's June 12 game against the Washington Nationals.
It came out one day later that Senga had suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain and would be re-evaluated after two weeks. Initially, this made some Mets fans hope that Senga would only be sidelined for these two weeks and could be back on the mound by the end of June.
But Jon Heyman of the New York Post poured cold water on this thought by asserting in a June 15 article that Senga is now expected to be out for a minimum of five weeks because of the injury.
While Senga still clearly avoided a worst-case scenario, fans were still hoping for a quicker timeline. However, it seems that Senga is making progress, according to what Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said in a June 22 update.
"He is — he's throwing," Mendoza said when asked if Senga "is throwing or doing anything at the moment," per an article from Garrett Stepien of SNY.
"That's a good thing that, even right after the injury, he was able to keep the arm moving. So, yeah, I think he's playing catch. I'll see him [Monday] and have more info there. But, yeah, I was told that he's throwing," Mendoza added.
It sounds like Mendoza and the Mets might have a clearer indication of when Senga will become available either on Monday or at some point later this week. But all signs point to him being back by around the MLB All-Star break.