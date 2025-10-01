First change comes to the New York Mets' coaching staff
The first domino has fallen in terms of changes coming to the New York Mets' coaching staff this offseason.
On Wednesday, SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reported that Mets' catching instructor Glenn Sherlock is retiring.
Sherlock, 65, served as the Mets' catching coach for the past three seasons, first under Buck Showalter in 2023 and then Carlos Mendoza in 2024 and 2025.
Sherlock was the Mets' bench coach under Showalter in 2022 before changing roles the following season. Sherlock was previously the Mets' catching coach from 2017-2019, where he also spent time as the team's third base coach as well.
Sherlock began coaching in the Yankees' minor league system in the early-90's, which is where he first crossed paths with Showalter. He was Showalter's catching instructor in 1995 and was brought over to the Arizona Diamondbacks with Buck in 1996.
Sherlock proceeded to spend 19 seasons on the MLB staff for the Diamondbacks, working under eight different managers along the way.
Sherlock's 30-plus year coaching career is now over.
More changes coming
Per Martino, there are at least a few more changes coming to the Mets' coaching staff. It remains to be seen what roles the Mets will replace.
President of baseball operations David Stearns confirmed during Monday's press conference that manager Carlos Mendoza will return in 2026 but that the rest of the coaching staff will be evaluated in the near future.
Read More: Key takeaways from Mets' end-of-season press conference
With Sherlock retiring, Mendoza's current staff is as follows: John Gibbons (bench coach), Danny Barnes (strategy coach), Eric Chavez (hitting coach), Jeremy Barnes (assistant hitting coach), Jeremy Hefner (pitching coach), Desi Druschel (assistant pitching coach), Jose Rosado (bullpen coach), Antoan Richardson (first base coach), Mike Sarbaugh (third base coach).
The expectation is there will be at least a few new faces on the staff named above.
Where do they go from here?
Mendoza's second season at the helm as manager proved to be a major disappointment.
After an MLB-best 45-24 start, the Mets went 38-55 from June 13 on, which was one of the worst records in all of baseball.
But despite Mendoza taking a step back in year-two, he has been given more time to right the ship since he led the Mets to an NLCS appearance in his rookie season in 2024.
The Mets also changed managers every two seasons dating back to 2018. That cycle has now been broken as Mendoza will return for a third year.