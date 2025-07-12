Flamethrower closer is 'the guy' Mets want in trade, per ex-GM
In a July 2 article, ESPN's David Schoenfield made a case for why the New York Mets should work a trade for Baltimore Orioles closer Félix Bautista before this year's deadline.
"New York should think big here. Bautista has two more years of team control on a low salary, so Baltimore could get a lot in return -- and the Mets happen to be deep in starting pitching prospects, which is exactly what the Orioles need," Schoenfield wrote.
It's no surprise that New York would bring Bautista on board, given that he boasts a 2.41 ERA and 18 saves for Baltimore this season. Not to mention that his 97.3 MPH average fastball velocity puts him in the 91st percentile in the league, according to Baseball Savant.
Former Mets GM Jim Duquette offered an interesting stance about this during his July 11 appearance on the New York, New York with John Jastremski podcast.
"If Bautista was available, truly available — I don't think he is, but if he was — that's the guy that [the Mets] want," Duquette said. He later added, "Bautista would be the home run. There would be so many teams that are interested in him. I just don't think that he's available this year. [The Orioles] are going to try to win next year, and he's going to be their closer."
Duquette is clearly not convinced that Baltimore's front office will be willing to trade Bautista. However, if the Mets make them an offer they couldn't refuse, perhaps there's a way Bautista is pitching in Citi Field by this time next month.