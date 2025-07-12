High-leverage reliever 'could appeal' to Mets in trade
New York Mets fans can expect their team to add at least one reliever before the July 31 trade deadline. While the bullpen's collective 3.86 ERA is right in the middle of the pack (No. 15) compared to other MLB teams, this group used to have one of the league's best ERAs earlier in the year.
And losses like the Mets' 3-1 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles on June 10, which stemmed from Ryne Stanek surrendering a two-run home run to Gunnar Henderson in the eighth inning (thus spoiling a sterling start from David Peterson), highlight why New York needs more elite arms in their relief corps.
Speaking of the Orioles, they seem likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, given their underperformance this season. And in a July 11 article, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino suggested several Baltimore relievers whom the Mets might target in a trade.
"But while the Orioles spoiled an afternoon for the Mets, they are positioned to help with that exact problem. According to league sources, Baltimore is close to being open for business with all available players," Martino wrote.
"The O’s are said to be ready or near ready to talk seriously about relievers like Andrew Kittredge -- he in particular could appeal to the Mets -- as well as righty Seranthony Dominguez and lefty Gregory Soto. Rivals do not believe that Baltimore will trade closer Felix Bautista," he added.
"O’s center fielder Cedric Mullins is another rental player who fits the Mets. The team is looking to upgrade that position before the deadline."
Martino saying that Kittredge (who has a 3.57 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched this year) "could appeal" to the Mets suggests he might already be on their radar.