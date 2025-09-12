Former Mets ace 'Excited' for return to Citi Field
Former New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make his return to Citi Field as a visitor on Friday, when New York opens a nine-game homestand against the surging Texas Rangers in a pivotal series with major postseason implications for both teams.
The 37-year-old right-hander is scheduled to face 22-year-old rookie Jonah Tong, who will be making just his third career start in the majors. For deGrom, it will be his first time back in Queens since leaving the Mets after the 2022 season to sign a five-year, $185 million deal with Texas.
"I'm excited to go and pitch at Citi Field," deGrom said Wednesday. "That's where my career started, so it holds a special place in my heart. It'll be fun. I'm looking forward to it."
deGrom's Dominance
deGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets and cemented himself as one of the greatest pitchers in franchise history. He won the 2014 NL Rookie of the Year award, made four All-Star teams, and won back-to-back Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019. At his peak, he was the most dominant pitcher in baseball.
Injuries, however, defined the latter half of his Mets tenure, and followed him to Texas. After making just nine combined starts in 2023 and 2024, deGrom has bounced back this year with his healthiest and most effective season in years. Not only has he returned to his All-Star form, he earned his fifth career All-Star selection this summer, his first since 2021, and has been a driving force in Texas's playoff push.
Through 27 starts this season, deGrom owns a 2.78 ERA with 169 strikeouts against just 35 walks across 155.2 innings.
While emotions will likely run high tonight, the stakes are incredibly high as both teams enter the series fighting for their playoff lives.
For Texas, this three-game set may prove make-or-break. After limping into the All-Star break at 48-49, the Rangers have surged in the second half, winning seven of their last ten despite missing stars Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia.
Their pitching, anchored by deGrom, has been a consistent strength all year and currently leads the majors with a 3.43 ERA.
The Mets, meanwhile, are hanging on for dear life amidst their freefall. After being swept by Philadelphia and essentially having their division hopes shattered, New York is clinging to a slight 1.5 game lead over both Cincinnati and San Francisco for the final NL Wild Card spot.
Friday night will bring plenty of emotions as a franchise icon takes the mound in Queens. But that nostalgia will quickly turn into urgency as every game now matters for both the Rangers and the Mets.