Pete Alonso addresses uncertain New York Mets future
When speaking with the media after breaking the New York Mets' franchise record for home runs, slugger Pete Alonso addressed his potential future with the organization.
“I love the city of New York, I love the fanbase. It’s been great. The business is the business side. If they choose to go in another direction, but for me it’s been an absolute treat and pleasure playing here. This group is really special... and was one of the biggest reasons why I came back. Not only the talent, but the people here," Alonso said, per an X post from SNY.
"Not just on the team, the coaching staff, all of the people here that work in the clubhouse, the front office, and obviously the training room. We just have an incredible group here that has a great purpose, and it has been great playing here. I hope it doesn’t end," Alonso continued.
The reason Alonso needs to speak about his future in this way is that he has a player option after this 2025 season that he's sure to exercise, which will make him an unrestricted free agent for the second consecutive winter.
Pete Alonso Speaks About His Mets Future
Alonso was the guest of a September 10 episode of The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman. And at one point in the interview, he was asked point-blank how he sees his future and if he wants to stay with the Mets.
"I mean, for me, I've grown up in this organization. And it has been really special," Alonso responded. "Obviously, the fans have shown nothing but support. But the people that I work with every single day, I go to battle with. And I've been blessed with unbelievable coaches, clubhouse staff, teammates. So for me, those people are really, really important to me. And it has been really special.
"But again, we'll see what happens. I love it, it's great, but you can't really predict anything. And for me... I am focused on trying to put this thing across the finish line," he continued. "I haven't really thought about the free agent thing until we're talking about it right now.
"It would be great to stay. But, again, whatever happens, happens. I can't get a crystal ball. I wish I could, but we'll see," Alonso concluded.
Mets fans are also wishing they could get a crystal ball; not only to find out what Alonso's future holds, but to see whether their team will make it to the postseason.