Former Mets catcher officially announces retirement
After 12 seasons in the big leagues, former New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos is hanging up his cleats for good.
On Sunday, Ramos signed a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Washington Nationals. He spent more than half of his MLB career with the club before going on to play for two of its NL East rivals.
Ramos, 37, made two All-Star appearances and earned one Silver Slugger Award between 2016 and 2018. Heading into the 2019 season, he joined the Mets in free agency on a two-year, $19 million deal.
During his first season in Queens, Ramos hit .288/.351/.416 (.768 OPS) with 14 home runs and 73 RBIs over 141 games. He memorably carried a 26-game hitting streak into early September, tying David Wright for the second-longest streak in Mets history and breaking Mike Piazza’s franchise record (24 games) for catchers.
Ramos struggled defensively, however, allowing an MLB-high 94 stolen bases and finishing last among catchers with minus-13 defensive runs saved in 2019. He also tied for the National League lead in stolen bases allowed (28) during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. That year, he hit .239/.297/.387 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 45 games.
After the 2020 season, the Mets declined Ramos’ $10 million club option, making him a free agent. He played one final major league season in 2021, which was cut short by his third career ACL tear, before making comeback attempts in Triple-A, the Mexican League, independent ball, and the Venezuelan Winter League.
Ramos retires with a .271/.318/.432 slash line (.750 OPS), 136 home runs, and a 15.3 career bWAR over 990 MLB games. In addition to his time with the Nationals and Mets, he also played for Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Cleveland.